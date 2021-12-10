“Stop letting sex start a relationship” – Rapper, Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has advised that sex should not begin a relationship.

Erigga in a tweet advised people not to make sex the basis of their relationship. He stated that people should stop allowing sex to start their relationships.

“Stop letting sex start a relationship,” he tweeted.

This, however, generated mixed reactions from netizens on the micro-blogging platform.

Reacting to Erigga’s post, a Twitter user identified as the_omokehinde tweeted;

“It used to be a relationship before sex.. now it’s sex.. then you consider a relationship. All of us don mad finish.”

Another Twitter user identified as 9janewsgist wrote;

“Live your life and leave others to live theirs the way they like..”

@hrh.e.r wrote,

“That’s the truth, some of you can’t even communicate with your acclaimed boyfriend if it’s not sex then there’s nothing tangible to discuss👎🏼👎🏼”.

See below,