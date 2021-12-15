“Stop posting my daughter’s picture on your page”, Sandra Iheuwa slams her baby daddy, Ubi Franklin

Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has warned her baby daddy, Ubi Franklin not to post their daughter’s picture on his social media page.

This comes after the music producer shared a photo of himself and his daughter, Ariel, with a love emoji.

This didn’t go down well with Sandra Iheuwa, who slammed him for posting Ariel’s picture.

She got infuriated that her baby daddy dared to post their daughter’s picture, being a dead beat father who has not spent a dime on their daughter since birth.

She wrote:

“Warning!!! Do not post my daughter on anywhere on your platform. You have never provided for her since she was born and up Till this moment not a single kobo even when you had access to her you still didn’t bring a single kobo. You have no legal privileges or claim on my daughter. She doesn’t bare your name and your name isn’t found on her birth certificate. I will take it there legally because deadbeats needs to be taught a lesson.

“I will not allow anyone take the glory after I have finished raising my daughter especially with no help from the sperm donor. If I take it there and file for child support in the U.S court from the day she was born you will pay through your nose and if you can’t pay you will possibly face jail time if you ever enter the U.S. Don’t try me I will take it there legally and that your U.S visa will be revoked.

“You have insulted my husband and my marriage enough don’t allow this warning go beyond this because you won’t like it. And nobody should call me bitter or ask me to concentrate on my marriage. If e easy to raise pikin without help Abeg try am.”

See below,