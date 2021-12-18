Nigerian socialite, Mompha has slammed controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky for allegedly involving him in his beef with Tonto Dikeh.

Recall, Tonto Dikeh shared a screenshot of her chat with Bobrisky where the crossdresser questioned her about the reason she hid N300,000 which Mompha allegedly gave her for her foundation.

Reacting to this, Mompha wrote:

“My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Idris Okuneye (aka “Bobrisky”), which is currently receiving traction across the social media. In the said statement, Bobrisky stated that I gave Tonto Dikeh the sum of N300,000.00 without his knowledge.

I wish to state that this is not only untrue, but a deliberate attempt by Bobrisky, who is notorious for seeking attention through every means (including blackmail), to smear and ridicule my personality before the world. Rather, it was Bobrisky who informed me that Tonto Dikeh accused me of being too stingy, which I refuted as untrue.

The truth is that I only gave the sum of N300,000.00 to Tonto Dikeh for her foundation when she pleaded with me to support her pet project. It has however come to my knowledge that Bobrisky was actually at loggerheads with Tonto Dikeh, and resorted to use my name to discredit her before the general public.

I want the general public to know that Tonto DIkeh is just a friend like every other friends I have both within and outside Nigeria, and there is nothing hidden in my friendship with Tonto Dikeh or anyone whatsoever.

Therefore, I am using this medium to sound a note of warning to Bobrisky, to desist from mentioning my name in any fight he might have with Tonto Dikeh or anyone whatsoever as he is not my friend and I do not waste my precious time on frivolities.

Any further attempt by Bobrisky to drag me into his issues will be addressed by my lawyers in court. PS. I want it to be in the public that I, Ismail Mustapha, as a devoted Muslima and a family man have never and will never associate myself with gay people. My faith forbids it.”