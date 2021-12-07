Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A former teacher at Dowen College has spoken out on the true nature of the school as he recounts his experience.

The unidentified former staff reached out to Beyond Intimacy to give a shocking information about how affairs are run in the college.

Dowen College came under attack recently for their poor handling of the brutal death of the 12-year-old student who was allegedly beaten to death by his colleagues for refusing to join a cult.

“Good morning beyond intimacy. I’m happy that you joined gistlover in dragging Dowen College. I once worked there. I flogged a boy that I caught deeping his fingers in the an*s of another junior student. Could you believe that his parent came to school few days later and wanted to arrest me if not for the intervention of the Management who said I must kneel down and apologize to the child in question.

The humiliation was so much for me, in as much as I refused to do it. I resigned….so many kids in Dowen are potential murderers. God bless you for speaking out. Let’s not even talk about boys who are being forced into homosexuality by their seniors. These people having govt backup. Pls hide my identity pls. I beg you,” he discreetly share to Beyond Intimacy.

