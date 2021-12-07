TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sylvester Oromoni: Two of the suspects have fled – Lagos State CP, Odumosu speaks

By Shalom

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has given an update about the murder of 12-year-old Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni.

In an interview, the commissioned revealed that two of the students mentioned by Sylvester Oromoni before his death are currently at large.

Speaking with Punch, he affirmed the arrest of three of the five students mentioned, adding that necessary steps are being taken to apprehend others.

He further revealed that the Principal, Housemasters, other officials of Dowen College and the apprehended suspects are assisting the police with information for the investigation of the circumstances surrounding Sylvester’s death.

In his words:

“It is still an allegation until we conduct our investigation. We just started full investigation yesterday (Monday). Two out of those mentioned in the viral video are at large while three of the students are helping us to get others.

I am in contact with my counterpart in Delta State. I spoke with the parents yesterday, we are perfecting everything scientifically”

