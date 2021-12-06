“Sylvester Oromoni’s death is a slap on the face of education” – Lagos State First lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

The first lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a12 years old student of Dowen College, as heartbreaking.

Sylvester Oromoni recently died after he was brutalized by senior students of the school for refusing to join a cult group.

The Governor’s wife, while commiserating with the parents of Sylvester Oromoni, stated that his death was a slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu stated this during a courtesy visit to some schools in Lagos State, in furtherance of an ongoing program tagged, ’16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

She described the incident as an unfortunate one and said that proper investigation is going on the matter.

Her statement,

“I am aware that the Lagos State Government is at the moment investigating the incident and honestly it is something we are not very happy about.

“It’s a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole.

“It is a case that is being investigated and for the parents and everybody involved, honestly, we commiserate with them and send our condolences.

“As I said, the case is being investigated and I will not be able to say much on it at the moment,” Sanwo-Olu said.

She said that the issue that led to the death of the student was in line with what was being preached, which is, ‘No Against Violence’, whether domestic, gender, or children.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government sealed the college following the death of the boarding student, who died after being allegedly beaten by some schoolmates.