TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Mother of alleged suspect, Edward Brown breaks silence

Entertainment
By Shalom

Oluchi Sunday, mother of one of the suspects involved in murder of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, Edward brown has broken silence.

In a statement shared on social media, Oluchi denied her son’s involvement in the alleged attack that led to the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

She claimed that her son, Edward is a day student and wasn’t at the school premises on the day Sylvester was attacked and beaten.

READ ALSO

“Sylvester Oromoni’s death is a slap on the face…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father replies those dragging him…

Read her statement below…

”It has come to my attention that some individuals caused rumours to be peddled on social media platforms suggesting that my son Edward Brown is one of the students allegedly involved in the beating of the late Sylvester Oromoni Jr at a Dowen College hostel, which resulted in his untimely death.

To set the record straight, I wish to bring the following facts to the public notice, which demonstrate that such rumours are false, malicious and lack any basis whatsoever:

1. My son is a day student and has never been a boarder.

2. Because my son is a day student, he was not on the school premises at the time when the unfortunate incident occurred, precisely on the night of 21st November, 2021, during a weekend and so, could not have been in the hostel as alleged.

3. In a social media post made on 1st November 2021, on the deceased’s elder brother’s Instagram page, “greatoromonii”, five names, including Dowen College were mentioned before the conclusion: “… just know he called your names before he died”. My son’s name was not among those names.

As a result of these false and malicious rumours, my son and I have been under constant attack via social media, with insults and threats being hurled at us daily. This has caused us much emotional distress and mental trauma.

Therefore, on behalf of myself and my son, Edward Brown, I hereby demand that managers of social media and other platforms where the false and libellous rumours are circulating, immediately retract the offending posts and tender a public apology to us.

We commiserate with the Oromini family for the tragic loss of Sylvester Oromini Jr and pray for the repose of his soul.
Ms. Oluchi SUNDAY”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal accident, hours…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

Lady narrates experience with armed robber who wanted to use her for rituals

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Mother of alleged suspect, Edward Brown breaks…

How were you able to stay with Simi? – Erica Nlewedim questions Adekunle…

“You no dey ever take advice” – Mercy Eke and her elder sister…

Mother who lost three children in alleged Lagos vehicle suffocation speaks

“Ini Edo has created a big problem for her baby” – Writer…

Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand

“He’s always dirty and smelling of oil” — Lady considers dumping mechanic…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More