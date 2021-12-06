TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sylvester Oromoni’s father replies those dragging him for celebrating his son’s posthumous birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Sylvester Oromoni‘s father has replied those dragging him for celebrating his son’s posthumous birthday.

In a recent interview, the grieving father explained that it was a promise he made to his son, and he had no other choice than to fulfil it even in death.

He added that it was not a celebration of a day of happiness, but only a way of making his birth and praying for his soul.

He said;

“I made a promise to my son while he was alive. My wife gave birth to 11 children (four males and seven females), but I lost one of them to death years ago. Sylvester was our last child.

My wife delivered 10 of our kids without a surgical operation. However, she had to undergo a caesarean session (popularly known as C-section) while giving birth to Sylvester. I promised to celebrate his birthday every year in bigger forms.”

“I realised that even he is not with us, we should still ‘mark’ his birthday. It was not a celebration, as many people assume. We only marked his birthday and prayed for his soul.

We did not drink or wine. I promised him, and I will continue doing it even after his death. I will invite pastors to pray for his innocent soul on such days. It was not a day of happiness.”

