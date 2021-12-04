Sylvester Oromoni’s Mother Makes Her First Appearance, Calls for Protest…

Mother of late Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni has called for protest over the death of her 12-year-old son.

The grieving mother called out the management of Dowen College over their allegation of her son getting injured while playing football, as she questioned if it was a spiritual match.

Speaking further, she called on well meaning Nigerians, fathers and mothers to protest with her, to avoid the covering up of the issue.

She said;

“Imagine, this child died. We are groaning in pains, serious pains. Dowen College has a lot to explain. The protest call will be informed to all mothers. Fathers, you are a true father. You will need to join us on this call. We are leading a protest to Dowen College. Dowen College released a statement saying this boy played a football. Is the ball a spiritual ball? Imagine this child is your own child, groaning in pain, serious pain like this to die. What us happening to our schools?”

“Any form of covering on this issue, we are going to take the law into our own hands, physically and spiritually. Our dear governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu,if this should be your jurisdiction, mama, stand up now. We need to know what happened to that boy. No boy deserves to die in that manner. There is nothing we cannot cover in that country. There is nothing we cannot cover in this country. Even a kid sensitive as this, not even an adult deserves to die in this manner. What kind of football?”

“Dowen College, you dare to release a press statement saying the boy got injured. Was there no staff, no adult to coordinate the football for him that made this boy die in this manner? Just so you know, the blood of this boy is crying around looking for his family. Be ready a protest call is coming on or before next week!” she said in the video amidst tears.