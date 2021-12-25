“Tacha gifted herself the ₦10m for her birthday, it wasn’t from her fans” — Lady reveals

A lady has taken to Instagram to reveal that former BBNaija housemate, Tacha gifted herself the N10m which she claimed was from her fans.

Recall, Tacha turned a year older days ago and social media was set abuzz by fans celebrating her new age.

It was gathered that her fans, referred to as Titans, gifted her a whopping sum of ten million Naira for her birthday.

However, Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu doesn’t seem to buy the idea that the socialite was gifted such huge amount by her fans.

According to Esther, Tacha only organized fans to make it seem like they’re gifting her the money, meanwhile, she is the owner of the money and only programmed the situation just for clout.

Watch video below: