Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tems has finally broken silence after Wizkid was dragged on social media for touching her inappropriately on stage.

Yesterday, a video went viral showing the moment Wizkid touched Tems backside and tried lifting her up on stage; an act which was condemned by most Nigerians on social media.

Reacting to this, Tems has addressed the situation, stating that Wizkid is her brother and she’s truly grateful to him.

She further added that she loves Wizkid and nothing would ever change her love for him, while reiterating that he’s only human.

In Tems‘ words,

“Wiz is my brother, someone I look up to and I’m grateful. He’s human and I am human. I love him and that’s not gonna change.”

Watch the video below;

