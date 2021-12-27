Tems rejects 400naira cash gift from fan during performance (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment popular singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, rejected $1 cash gift from a fan during a live performance.

The fast rising singer while performing at one of her shows during the Christmas period, expressed her shock over a fan’s method of showing love.

In the video making rounds on social media, a fan had stretched out 1dollar to Tems to show his love for her.

Following the gesture, Tems was heard exclaiming ‘$1’ a couple of times after taking the gift from the fan.

However, to the surprise of the crowd, she tossed back the $1 bill to the fan as she moved on with the show.

