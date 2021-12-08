“That age is so sensitive, they need you” – Simi advises parents against keeping their children in boarding schools

Sensational singer, Simi, has advised parents against keeping their children in boarding schools. The singer said children need to be close to their parents at their tender age.

Simi in a post on her insta story, stated that this schools traumatize children and parents should therefore not keep their kids in boarding schools.

This is coming following the death of a 12 years old, Dowen College student, Sylvester Ormoni, after he was brutalized by senior students of the school because he refused to join a cult group.

The mother of one stated that children should be close to their parents and be able to come to them for everything.

Her words,

“Y’ all please don’t leave your babies in his hellish schools after you notice something is off because you think it will get better or because they

apologised. Even daycare, primary schools. Many of them are traumatizing children, but many parents don’ t even pay attention. “They beat me too. I did not die . “

Also, I ‘ve never been an advocate for boarding school. That age is so sensitive. They need you. Most kids that want to go often do so for sus reasons 101 and many parents do it cos they want free time. They need you. Even when they say they don ‘t or they’ re mad at you they need you .

They need you to be present, to be in their faces and knowing everything about them. They need to be able to come to you for everything not just to see them 3—4 months in a year, but to each his/her own I guess.

The world is not a kind place. We have to stand in the gap for our children. Everyday. God help us. It ‘s painful that a child had to lose his life for these conversations to be happening”.

