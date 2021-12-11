TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old…

“The angel of my life turns 6” – Mercy Johnson’s husband celebrates daughter on her 6th birthday (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Mercy Johnson‘s husband, Prince Odi Okojie has penned down a heartwarming message to his daughter, Angel who turns 6 today.

The businessman shared photos of his daughter donned in a beautiful princess attire, as he showered blessings on her as she clocks a new age.

READ ALSO

24-year-old lady r*ped and impregnated by kidnappers who…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in…

He aslo prayed for God’s light to continually shine upon her with good health.

In his words:

“The ANGEL of my Life turns 6…..May God’s Light Continually Shines on you, even as you Dwell in Good Health and be of Good Cheer.

May the Spirit of Excellence rest upon you, bringing to pass your Dreams and Aspirations IJN…AMEN. Happy Birthday My Baby and Congratulations”.

Angel Odigie is Prince Odi Okojie’s second daughter with Mercy Johnson Okojie.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

Ned Nwoko called out for allegedly stripping wives of their rights through…

Nigerians react to President Buhari’s statement on Sylvester Omoroni’s…

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your type – Ada…

“She was the apple of our eyes, my only child” – Father who…

“The angel of my life turns 6” – Mercy Johnson’s husband…

Amidst criticism of his song, Whitemoney kicks off “selense…

Tonto Dikeh adds to her garage as she acquires Bentley car worth millions of…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed that he owned a house…

My father was proud that I didn’t come back home pregnant – Nancy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More