“The angel of my life turns 6” – Mercy Johnson’s husband celebrates daughter on her 6th birthday (Photos)

Mercy Johnson‘s husband, Prince Odi Okojie has penned down a heartwarming message to his daughter, Angel who turns 6 today.

The businessman shared photos of his daughter donned in a beautiful princess attire, as he showered blessings on her as she clocks a new age.

He aslo prayed for God’s light to continually shine upon her with good health.

In his words:

“The ANGEL of my Life turns 6…..May God’s Light Continually Shines on you, even as you Dwell in Good Health and be of Good Cheer.

May the Spirit of Excellence rest upon you, bringing to pass your Dreams and Aspirations IJN…AMEN. Happy Birthday My Baby and Congratulations”.

Angel Odigie is Prince Odi Okojie’s second daughter with Mercy Johnson Okojie.