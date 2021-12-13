TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” –…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen…

“The moment you don’t have money to give, you become the worst person” – Annie Idibia speaks on entitlement

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia has shared her displeasure about friends and family who feel too entitled to another person’s money.

In an Instagram post, the actress condemned the feeling of entitlement from family members who feel their requests should always be granted at all times.

She also talked about the fact that these people switch and suddenly forget the good deeds done for them, once they are deprived of a particular thing they requested for.

READ ALSO

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”,…

“God go punish all of una wey dey insult my…

According to Annie, once there is no money to give out anymore, they automatically become bad in their eyes, and all the good deeds are forgotten.

In her words:

“They never gonna stop. And it’s harder to say no cause it’s family or that friend sadly. They all feel entitled. Help is good. More heartbreaking is the moment you don’t have to give, that moment you become the worst person. Then all the 20 good deeds turn to 21 bad deeds”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“So careless and disorganized, Tonto Dikeh drags airline for postponing…

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to…

“The moment you don’t have money to give, you become the worst…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P replies man who asked if her son, Zion goes to…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More