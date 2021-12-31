“The only African Giant!!” – Fans react as Burna Boy sprays money at his concert (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Award-winning singer, Burna Boy has thrilled fans with an entertaining performance and some money-spraying at his recent concert.

The AfroBeats artiste held his Space Drift concert in Abuja on Thursday night, and the highlight of the show was when he randomly let some cash rain on the audience at the venue.

A video shared from the concert captures Burna Boy performing the hit song ‘Yaba Buluku’ energetically, just before he out of nowhere, brought some stacks of money out and then proceeded to spray it on fans as they increased their voices while singing along with him.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, here’s how some fans reacted on social media;

@julietsisqo wrote; “It’s Burnaboy o😍😍😍

@marybakes_ chipped in; “None of them bold climb stage , to avoid story that touches😂😂😂😂

@Ojo1993 wrote; “The only African Giant!!!”

@officialdcn wrote; “He owns the stage🔥🔥

