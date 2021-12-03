TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Akuapem Poloo writes son as she’s finally sentenced…

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

“The version of me you create is your headache” – Tonto Dikeh tells haters

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has warned her haters that whatever they think of her is their headache.

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

The actress and entrepreneur stated that whatever version of her people form in their head or mind is not her business.

READ ALSO

I’ll never regret loving you – Tonto Dikeh pens…

Why I have decided to become a gold digger – Tonto…

The mother of one took to her social media page and told her haters that whatever version of her they create in their minds, is not her responsibility but their headache.

The post is obviously for those who didn’t like her. She also shared beautiful pictures of herself accompanying the post.

She wrote: “The version of me you create in your minds/Head is not my responsibility, it’s your to bear ☺️”

This however generated mixed reactions from netizens. While some shower the mother of one with praises some criticized her.

See below,

Comments
Comments
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Akuapem Poloo writes son as she’s finally sentenced to jail over…

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

I’ll never regret loving you – Tonto Dikeh pens down emotional note…

Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani stuns in wedding dress (Photos)

12-year-old boy reportedly beaten to death for refusing to join cult in…

“Is this what poor people go through everyday?” – Lady screams…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“The version of me you create is your headache” – Tonto Dikeh…

“Why did Lekki hotels stop keeping bibles in their rooms”, –…

“I really can’t understand you living luxury lifestyle with zero…

LASU students support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s peace walk

Nigerians Get Emotional as Wizkid’s O2 Concert Photographer is Revealed to…

Facebook deletes over 500 accounts used by China to spread fake news about…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More