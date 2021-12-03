“The version of me you create is your headache” – Tonto Dikeh tells haters

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has warned her haters that whatever they think of her is their headache.

The actress and entrepreneur stated that whatever version of her people form in their head or mind is not her business.

The mother of one took to her social media page and told her haters that whatever version of her they create in their minds, is not her responsibility but their headache.

The post is obviously for those who didn’t like her. She also shared beautiful pictures of herself accompanying the post.

She wrote: “The version of me you create in your minds/Head is not my responsibility, it’s your to bear ☺️”

This however generated mixed reactions from netizens. While some shower the mother of one with praises some criticized her.

See below,