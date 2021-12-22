TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Merit Gold has threatened to release confession video of self acclaimed politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

In an Instagram rant, the angry actress slammed Kpokpogri, as she kept on insisting that everyone needs to know the truth of what really transpired.

According to her, the drama started since the 8th of August, and since then she has not been able to get herself.

Although the actress refused to divulge more details about what is causing her anger, it has been linked to his alleged blackmailing atrocities.

Merit said:

“I will be posting the confession video. You all need to know the truth of what really happened. Let’s open the book of Genesis together. This whole drama started since the 8th of August and since then these people don’t want to rest.

