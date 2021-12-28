TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on…

The word ‘dash’ irritates me – BBNaija’s Uriel blows hot after a fan asked her to ‘dash’ her a wig

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel has slammed a follower who asked her to ‘dash’ her one of her hairs.

The fan had taken to Instagram to beg Uriel for one hair, and Uriel in her response, stated that she doesn’t like the entitlement attached to the word ‘dash’.

READ ALSO

Caring for my mother is getting harder –…

“I can’t sleep, I can’t scratch my head,…

In her words:

“This annoys me I swear. Even the word dash leaves me feeling irritated. It’s such a careless way to express (giving) so much entitlement. Dash me. please who are you? Would you even render help to your own friends?

Do you think I buy hair for free? Have you checked dollar rates? Shipping cost? Do you still want to be writing dash in 2022? Don’t get me wrong I’m a giver. When it’s the right time for me. 2022 may we progress into higher levels”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on Instagram

Prince Kpokpogri finally retrieves his seized Lexus SUV from estranged lover,…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

I’m actually a ‘mami water’ – Femi Kayode’s…

Olakunle Churchill makes touching prayer request on his birthday

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

If you don use am clear rolls-royce, tell us – Uche Maduagwu drags Davido…

“My mother couldn’t wait to see our house” – Nkechi…

Actress Sotayogaga reacts to allegations of impending clash among 3 men…

Toke Makinwa opens up on why she almost ended her life this year

Caring for my mother is getting harder – BBNaija’s Uriel laments…

The word ‘dash’ irritates me – BBNaija’s Uriel blows hot…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More