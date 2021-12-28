The word ‘dash’ irritates me – BBNaija’s Uriel blows hot after a fan asked her to ‘dash’ her a wig

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel has slammed a follower who asked her to ‘dash’ her one of her hairs.

The fan had taken to Instagram to beg Uriel for one hair, and Uriel in her response, stated that she doesn’t like the entitlement attached to the word ‘dash’.

In her words:

“This annoys me I swear. Even the word dash leaves me feeling irritated. It’s such a careless way to express (giving) so much entitlement. Dash me. please who are you? Would you even render help to your own friends?

Do you think I buy hair for free? Have you checked dollar rates? Shipping cost? Do you still want to be writing dash in 2022? Don’t get me wrong I’m a giver. When it’s the right time for me. 2022 may we progress into higher levels”.