“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones” – Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus’s friendship, have not been smooth recently. There is no doubt that there is a beef between the two close friends.

The besties who are found of goofing around each other on social media have been cold towards each other in the last few weeks.

This is coming following Funke Akindele’s absence at Eniola Badmus’s 20 years on stage anniversary.

Funke Akindele recently took to her insta story and shared a cryptic post. She stated that some people use others and masquerade as loved ones. She also advised people to always make sure they come first.

This has generated mixed reactions online, as netizens feel that her post was directed at Eniola Badmus.

Her words,

“Ensure you come first always. There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones. Beware!!!”.

See netizens reactions,

original dummy wrote: “I hope to say no be eniola badmus get this sub”.

awaketodayyyy wrote: ‘She and Eniola Badmus don dey throw subs”.

kingdi_allijnr wrote: “Why I am even thinking she is referring to Eniola badmus”.

glow_ria19 wrote: “Please you and eniola should come back o”.

See below,