“There is a nasty bug going around, everyone I know is sick” – Toke Makinwa cries out

On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has lamented about how she has been ill of COVID-19 lately.

The media presenter in her insta stories revealed that she has been having COVID-19 symptoms and has done six COVID-19 tests, but they all came out negative.

She noted that everyone around her is ill. She however noted it is the change in weather, the harmattan.

In her words ;

“There is a nasty bug going around.

Everyone I know is sick.

It’s covid like with no loss of smell or tastre but all tests come out negative.

I have done 6 tests, all negative but I am in bed sick.

Maybe the change of weather ? Harmattan??

It starts with sore throats, head aches, fever tiredness. etc”.

See below,