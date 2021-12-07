TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“There is a nasty bug going around, everyone I know is sick” – Toke Makinwa cries out

Entertainment
By Adebimpe
On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has lamented about how she has been ill of COVID-19 lately.

The media presenter in her insta stories revealed that she has been having COVID-19 symptoms and has done six COVID-19 tests, but they all came out negative.

READ ALSO

Toke Makinwa reveals the only thing she inherited from her…

Facebook deletes over 500 accounts used by China to spread…

She noted that everyone around her is ill. She however noted  it is the change in weather, the harmattan.

In her words ;

“There is a nasty bug going around.

Everyone I know is sick.

It’s covid like with no loss of smell or tastre but all tests come out negative.

I have done 6 tests, all negative but I am in bed sick.

Maybe the change of weather ? Harmattan??

It starts with sore throats, head aches, fever tiredness. etc”.

