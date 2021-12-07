“There is a nasty bug going around, everyone I know is sick” – Toke Makinwa cries out

On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has lamented about how she has been ill of COVID-19 lately.
The media presenter in her insta stories revealed that she has been having COVID-19 symptoms and has done six COVID-19 tests, but they all came out negative.
She noted that everyone around her is ill. She however noted it is the change in weather, the harmattan.
In her words ;
“There is a nasty bug going around.
Everyone I know is sick.
It’s covid like with no loss of smell or tastre but all tests come out negative.
I have done 6 tests, all negative but I am in bed sick.
Maybe the change of weather ? Harmattan??
It starts with sore throats, head aches, fever tiredness. etc”.
See below,
