“There’s nothing lonelier than being with a toxic person” – FFK’s ex-wife, Precious throws shade, advises ladies

Love and Relationship
By Peter

Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), has advised single ladies and men to guard against settling with a toxic person.

The mother of four, in a post shared on her Instagram page, advised single people to be grateful with their status because there’s nothing lonelier than being with a toxic person.

According to Precious, who is currently at loggerheads with her ex-husband FFK, being single is much better than being in a relationship with an abuser.

In her words;

“How to be grateful when single?
Well, if you’ve ever dated or cohabited with a narcissist, you’ll probably already have immense gratitude for
the single life. Do NOT be guilted by society or shamed by the people who try to pressure you into getting into another relationship quickly simply to escape’ the single status. Many of the same people pressuring you to commit to someone prematurely are in unhealthy relationships themselves or settling for less.
There is nothing lonelier than being with a toxic person.
Being single and happy is much more preferable and fulfilling than being with an abuser.
Yeah or Nay ?”

FFK ex-wife, Precious advises single ladies against toxic people

