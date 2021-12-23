“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video of Nancy Isime and Timini surfaces (Video)

Popular media personality, Nancy Isime has sparked controversy online with her recent video with Nollywood actor, Timini.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the 30-year-old TV host was spotted having a romantic time in a room with Nollywood ‘bad boy’, Timini.

In the video, Timini was seen rocking only a white towel as he drew closer to Nancy Isime and made for her lips.

The ace media personality on the other hand, looked really happy as she looked at the actor straight into the eyes.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians expressed mixed reactions as they shared their opinions about the video.

While some fans believe the scene is from a movie shoot, others are insisting that it isn’t part of any movie.

See video and reactions below: