“This is not an industry, it’s a cabal, if you don’t belong you will be long” — Singer, Kizz Daniel tells colleagues

By Adebimpe

Singer Kizz Daniel, has advised his colleagues in the music industry to ‘calm down and locate sense’.

Daniel stated that the music industry is not an industry, but a ‘cabal’, and anyone who does not belong to the ‘cabal’ will not survive.

The singer in a tweet on his Twitter page, advised music artists who are struggling to make it, to remain calm and locate sense.

While speaking, the father of two said he is into music because of the love and passion he has for music, and he is great at it.

He tweeted,

“Be calm and locate sense, for this is not an industry it’s a cabal + who no belong will belong. I will be Barnabas, I do it for the passion/love, and I’m fucking great at it.”

