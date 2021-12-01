“This is quite a sad note to write for me”, BB Naija’s Jay Paul says as he takes time off social media

Reality tv star and influencer, Jaypaul, has expressed unhappiness as he plans to take time off social media. He notified his fans this evening that he will be taking time off social media for a week.

The reality tv star took to his Instagram page and revealed that he is currently battling physical health conditions. As a result of this, he has been given medical advice to stay off physical activity.

This is coming after the Big Brother Naija star returned from Dubai trip with his colleagues.

His statement reads;

“This is quite a sad note for me to write but with advice from my team and medical advisers, I have been advised to take some time off from physical activities to attend to a current physical health issue.

This is quite disheartening for me as I had a few events to attend, host, and perform in this timeframe.

Meanwhile, my team will make sure that major news, announcements, or scheduled posts on my social media platforms will still go on as planned.

Thank you to my amazing friends, family, flames, and all who have shown me so much, love. I will be back stronger. 💪🏾

And a major thank you and shout-out to the entire @pepsi_naija team for the memorable trip to Dubai. It was a lifetime experience. You all are the definition of LOVE & FUN. ❤️ 🕺🏾

To my amazing housemates, keep giving them hot!!! Everywhere flames!

Jaypaul,” he wrote.