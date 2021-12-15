“This is the real Indabosky” – Reactions as bus driver strongly resists arrest by Police, LASTMA officials (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Peter

A bus driver has been captured in a video clip battling with police officers and LASTMA officials that tried to arrest him in Lagos state.

In the video which is trending online, the driver could be seen struggling to hang on to his bus as a team of security officers tried to break his grip but to no avail.

A joint team of 3 police officers and 3 LASTMA officers could also be seen in the video, making attempts to arrest the driver as he held onto the bus which was being driven away.

The video which has sparked reactions online, had many social media users hailing the bus driver, while other took pity on him.

@official_bobby_fredrick wrote; “Make una leave this man go arrest kemi and blessing CEO abeg, add ffk join😏😏”

@ojosebastian said: “This is the real Indabosky be this, man of war”

@bill_maine wrote; “You wan carry their daily bread run?”

@dance_machine__ wrote; “That’s literally someone’s struggle for his life. What do you want him to survive on now like this?”

Banky W reacts as court declares his marriage with Adesua, other marriages at…

