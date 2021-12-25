TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing…

“This period last year, I was struggling with my life” – Actor Muyiwa Ademola reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has recounted how he struggled with life during last year Christmas and almost passed out.

Muyiwa Ademola
Muyiwa Ademola

Recall that the prolific actor was bedridden in 2020 of a chronic ailment and almost died. He however didn’t disclose the ailment.

READ ALSO

Christmas has nothing to do with Christ – Daddy Freeze…

“We used to look forward to Christmas, things have…

He survived the ailment and has taken to his social media page to recount how he was bedridden last year Christmas, but he is hale and hearty this year.

He took to social media to give gratitude to God over his life. He also thanked his family members for standing by him.

He wrote:

“Thanking God for sparing my life. Appreciating everyone that stood by me. A very huge thanks to my family, immediate and extended. Appreciation to fans, friends and colleagues”.

“Thanks to the hospitals and the medical teams who put in so much effort to ensure I survive. I Was actually taken to 3 hospitals. To God Be The Entire Glory. Please help me to thank God for giving me another opportunity to LIVE”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on wheel chair stands…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“We are unaware of such separation, Ooni still loves queen Naomi”…

You have a very bad taste for men – Stefflon Don’s sister blasts her…

My father needs to increase my bride price again, my husband is enjoying –…

Please tell them to stop – Davido’s daughter, Imade laments over…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“This period last year, I was struggling with my life” – Actor…

All my wealth, fame, is vanity at the end – Actress, Destiny Etiko

School proprietress set ablaze by her son in Minna (Details)

Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Rocks Christmas Tree Outfit

Regina Daniels receives N27million as Christmas gift from her…

“Tacha gifted herself the ₦10m for her birthday, it wasn’t from her fans” — Lady…

Actress Etinosa showers daughter with econium on her birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More