“This period last year, I was struggling with my life” – Actor Muyiwa Ademola reveals

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has recounted how he struggled with life during last year Christmas and almost passed out.

Recall that the prolific actor was bedridden in 2020 of a chronic ailment and almost died. He however didn’t disclose the ailment.

He survived the ailment and has taken to his social media page to recount how he was bedridden last year Christmas, but he is hale and hearty this year.

He took to social media to give gratitude to God over his life. He also thanked his family members for standing by him.

He wrote:

“Thanking God for sparing my life. Appreciating everyone that stood by me. A very huge thanks to my family, immediate and extended. Appreciation to fans, friends and colleagues”.

“Thanks to the hospitals and the medical teams who put in so much effort to ensure I survive. I Was actually taken to 3 hospitals. To God Be The Entire Glory. Please help me to thank God for giving me another opportunity to LIVE”.