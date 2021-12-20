TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me” –…

Bobrisky reacts as Mompha asks him to provide proof that they…

Bobrisky blows hot as he leaks voicenote Mompha sent to him about…

“This same jaw some used in abusing me, I see many of you paying to get it now” – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has thrown a subtle shade at those who used to shade her for having a pointed jaw.

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing

She shaded those who now go under the knife to get a pointed chin. The actress who has a naturally pointy chin took to her Instagram page and reiterated that she has been body-shamed severally for having a pointed chin.

READ ALSO

“I will not leave my man because of cheating, diggers…

Pere throws shade at Whitemoney, hours after he revealed…

Sharing her barefaced photo she gave thanks to God for naturally bestowing her a visibly pointed chin which some people are now paying to get.

Her words; “This same Jaw some used in abusing me, I see many of you paying to get it now😫 Father Lord I thank you🙏”.

This is coming after fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji surgically had her chin enhanced which made it pointed.

In her words, her new chin was bought from an Aesthetic Dermatologist. “I bought a new chin from @iamdrbea. Pls respect yourselves n not abuse me o. This is my page 🙄”.

See below,

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me” – Kemi Olunloyo…

Bobrisky reacts as Mompha asks him to provide proof that they slept together

Bobrisky blows hot as he leaks voicenote Mompha sent to him about his clash with…

“If you class people when they need you, it is bullshit” –…

No family of a dead school boy should drag me – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

“You spent millions of dollars to fix your teeth and yansh but you forgot…

Big Brother Naija’s, Angel JB Smith gets customized plate number 

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Clinic shuts down as ghosts allegedly rape and harass staff (Details)

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong warning to Iyabo…

How can a small boy like me sell a song internationally? – Wizkid brags…

Whitemoney and Ultimate Love’s Rosie finally step out together, weeks…

“I no go do am again” – Man begs wife after getting nabbed…

Mompha rushed to hospital amid clash with Bobrisky (Video)

Lady fires driver for coming late to pick her up, says he made her enter…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More