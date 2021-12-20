“This same jaw some used in abusing me, I see many of you paying to get it now” – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has thrown a subtle shade at those who used to shade her for having a pointed jaw.

She shaded those who now go under the knife to get a pointed chin. The actress who has a naturally pointy chin took to her Instagram page and reiterated that she has been body-shamed severally for having a pointed chin.

Sharing her barefaced photo she gave thanks to God for naturally bestowing her a visibly pointed chin which some people are now paying to get.

Her words; “This same Jaw some used in abusing me, I see many of you paying to get it now😫 Father Lord I thank you🙏”.

This is coming after fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji surgically had her chin enhanced which made it pointed.

In her words, her new chin was bought from an Aesthetic Dermatologist. “I bought a new chin from @iamdrbea. Pls respect yourselves n not abuse me o. This is my page 🙄”.

See below,