“Those who pray 5 times daily are the most wicked beings” – Queen Ola

By Adebimpe

Adeyemi Olaitan, one of the estranged wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has said that there are people who pray five times a day who are wicked.

She stated that she know people who pray five times daily but are the most wicked beings she has ever come across.

The businesswoman during a question and answer interview on her social media page wrote on her Insta story that there are people who wear a cross and pray five times a day yet are the most wicked people.

In her words ;

“Those that wear a “cross” on their necks oooh

I know the ones that pray 5 times daily.. they are the most wicked beings I have ever come across, they gossip past anything.!!!!”

See below,

