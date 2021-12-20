“Those who pray 5 times daily are the most wicked beings” – Queen Ola

“Those who pray 5 times daily are the most wicked beings” – Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Ola

Adeyemi Olaitan, one of the estranged wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has said that there are people who pray five times a day who are wicked.

She stated that she know people who pray five times daily but are the most wicked beings she has ever come across.

The businesswoman during a question and answer interview on her social media page wrote on her Insta story that there are people who wear a cross and pray five times a day yet are the most wicked people.

In her words ;

“Those that wear a “cross” on their necks oooh

I know the ones that pray 5 times daily.. they are the most wicked beings I have ever come across, they gossip past anything.!!!!”

