Tonto Dikeh adds to her garage as she acquires Bentley car worth millions of naira

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Star-studded actress, Tonto Dikeh, has added a ride to her luxurious garage. She recently acquired a new Bentley car.

The actress recently gifted herself a luxury convertible Bentley car which cost millions of naira.

This comes after the actress’s son, King Andre, bagged an endorsement deal with a skincare brand. Tonto Dikeh shared the news of an endorsement deal her son recently bagged.

The news of Tonto’s new ride was however announced by her friend and colleague, actress Doris Ogala, who shared the video of the new convertible Bentley car.

In her words, Doris Ogala wrote,

“The king 👑 her self! My king Tonto this is loud ♥️💕 love you,” Doris wrote while sharing the video of the vehicle.

However Tonto Dikeh is yet to react to the news of the Bentley car.

