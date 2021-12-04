Tonto Dikeh delivers flowers at the gate of Dowen College, as she celebrates Sylvester Oromoni’s birthday

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shown much love to the late student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, who died as a result of violent bullying from peers after he refused to join cult.

Tonto Dikeh laid flowers and teddy bear in front of Dowen College to celebrate Sylvester’s posthumous birthday today, December 4, 2021.

Even though, the actress was not there in person to lay the flowers and teddy bear, her close friend, Henry Emeka, laid the flowers on her behalf.

Tonto shared a video that captured the emotional moment Henry laid the flowers and teddy bear on her behalf.

She wrote an emotional caption under the video.

Her words;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAPTAIN SLYVESTER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭@[email protected] Cc @dorisogala Thank you Henry Emeka for doing this for me”, she wrote.

This is coming after Tonto Dikeh vowed that she is coming for Dowen College , over Sylvester’s death.

Her words

“Dear Dowen college I have been informed, I am coming… I am just gathering all the facts and history of this misfortune together then we will talk…Don’t go on where our children can’t go to school to be great and end up 6feet below. God forbid that’s not why we trust schools”.

