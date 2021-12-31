Tonto Dikeh reflects on Year 2021, calls it a “Year of Love and Betrayal”

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has opened about how her 2021 was. She stated 2021 was a year of love and betrayal for her.

According to her she experienced much hurts in 2021, broke her own rules, and also learnt so much lessons.

She also added that 2022 will be greater and better because she will keep winning.

Her words;

“2021 was a Great roller coaster and a beautiful ride.

2021 has been a flight and a fight!!

2021 though has been a happy year(quite conflicting but accurate)!!

2021 was financially a great year but felt like an unproductive year!!

2021 I learnt to lose myself and find myself all in one!!

2021 was a year of Love, betrayal, Great friendship, Good business , broke my own rules, Hurts and so much lessons in between…

2021 was bravery in a soul for me.

#KINGTONTO

BUT 2022 shall be even greater and better; WE KEEP WINNING”.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh made the headlines for different reasons in 2021.

Tonto Dikeh had an affair with her ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri. She had taken to social media to inform her fans that she has got her son, King Andre, a father.

Her affairs with Kpokpogri hit the rock after the latter was exposed for blackmailing her in a leaked voice note.

Kpokpogri had taken to social media and hailed Tonto’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, for being a man.

He wrote: “Churchill na man you be”.

Tonto Dikeh took to social media and cried out that Kpokpogri is using her sex tapes to blackmail her. She also alleged that Kpokpogri has sex tapes of different female celebrities he has slept with including that of Janemena, an Instagram dancer.

See below,