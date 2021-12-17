Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has claimed that Tonto Dikeh once asked for his help to destroy her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

According to Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh sent him the full name of Churchill and asked him to take it to his Grandma so they can finish up Churchill spiritually.

However, Bobrisky claimed he turned down the request because his grandma is a Muslim and does not involve herself in dirty atrocities.

Bobrisky wrote:

“Tonto y did you send me ur ex husband full name churchchil and his mother name ? since you have step on my toes, let me finish you completely…. remember you asked me to give his name to my grandma if she has anyone to help you destroy his life, and I told you my grandma don’t associate herself with anyone that destroy people name.

She is Muslim and she doesn’t do evil. I fight with receipt darling… I don’t come out to fabricate lies and story. Tonto ur fans need to know you are evil you come online to pretend who are you not. Thank God I didn’t listen to fight churchchil for you because I remember telling you he is ur baby daddy I can’t involve in such fight. I’m posting more receipt of ur evil deed”