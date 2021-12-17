TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member,…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on…

Tonto Dikeh sent me her ex-husband’s full name to destroy his life spiritually – Bobrisky

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has claimed that Tonto Dikeh once asked for his help to destroy her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

According to Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh sent him the full name of Churchill and asked him to take it to his Grandma so they can finish up Churchill spiritually.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh slams Janemena, spills more details about her…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty…

However, Bobrisky claimed he turned down the request because his grandma is a Muslim and does not involve herself in dirty atrocities.

Bobrisky wrote:

“Tonto y did you send me ur ex husband full name churchchil and his mother name ? since you have step on my toes, let me finish you completely…. remember you asked me to give his name to my grandma if she has anyone to help you destroy his life, and I told you my grandma don’t associate herself with anyone that destroy people name.

She is Muslim and she doesn’t do evil. I fight with receipt darling… I don’t come out to fabricate lies and story. Tonto ur fans need to know you are evil you come online to pretend who are you not. Thank God I didn’t listen to fight churchchil for you because I remember telling you he is ur baby daddy I can’t involve in such fight. I’m posting more receipt of ur evil deed”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member, reportedly…

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on Instagram…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

“You’re a bad girl” – Ka3na’s two-year-old…

You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz – Tonto Dikeh blasts…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You have an impotent husband, I’ve seen your sex tape” –…

Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson reportedly deletes all wife’s photos…

Hilarious moment a little girl packed her bags and moved out of the house after…

Emeka Ike blows hot, blasts BBNaija’s Tega, others

“Some rich single ladies are much more happier than some married women…

Tonto Dikeh sent me her ex-husband’s full name to destroy his life…

Tonto Dikeh slams Janemena, spills more details about her affair with Kpokpogri

1 Comment
  1. Oxtra says

    Bob I can sense your used of language, making fabricated lies look like truth… You are still a child when it comes to sense

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More