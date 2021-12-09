Tonto Dikeh’s 5-year-old son, King Andre bags endorsement deal with skincare brand

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


King Andre, the 5-year-old son of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has just recently got an endorsement deal with a skincare brand.

Tonto Dikeh took to her official Instagram page to make the announcement to her followers, while stating that she is excited to have her 5-year-old son as part of the brand’s ambassadors.

While sharing photos of the official unveiling and contract signing of her son King Andre, she wrote;

“Introducing the brand new ambassador of the @pamperglow brand, its the smart intelligent and handsome KINGY @kingandre_dikeh.

With so many carcinogens out there, @pamperglow as a natural skincare brand aligns with my purpose of being sure of what goes onto my son’s skin.

I am excited to have King onboard @pamperglow train.”

See her post below:

