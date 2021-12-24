Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate her triplet daughters’ birthday

Recent reports have gathered that the traffic warden who was crushed to death by a truck in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate her triplet daughters’ 9th birthday on December 28th.

Days ago, the victim identified as Kate Okoi, was killed at WAPI Junction, by Mobil filling Station along Muritala Mohammed Highway.

Awade Friday, who paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, said her corpse was abandoned at the Morgue without proper attention because of lack of fund.

Read his post below:

As promised, I did a follow up Story on the Female Traffic Officer that was killed on Wednesday 22nd Day of December 2021 by a Truck Driver who is currently on the Run.

As early as 8am on Thursday the 23rd of December 2021 I put a call across to Nsikak Ibatt to accompany me as i embark on a Visit to the University of Calabar teaching hospital Morgue where Late Mrs Kate Okoi was layed.

Accompanied by Nsikak and some of the Female Traffic officers at Area Command we got to the Mortuary where I met with Sergeant Lucky Okoi, the Husband of the Late Officer, Mrs Kate Okoi.

On getting to the Mortuary, I met almost the entire Traffic officers in Calabar standing with their Colleague in solidarity as i watched them Contribute 50,000 so their late Colleague can be attended to since she was abandoned yesterday at the Morgue without proper attention because of lack of funds.

At about 10am i drove the Husband of the Deceased to their House at No 21 Spring Road, Calabar.

After several interaction I was meant to understand they were actually preparing and hoping to Celebrate the Birthday of their Children before the demise of their mother.

Their Triplets, Miracle, Divine and Favour will be 9yrs on the 28th of December, and they are all Primary 3 pupils of Peculiar Children Academy Calabar.

We pray for God’s protection, guidance and Grace on the Family as we call on the Government, The Nigerian Police Authority and the Public to rally round the family in a time like this.

I will keep us updated on the story as they make progress through the burial arrangements. The Pictures posted here and more were gotten from their house during our Visit.

Thank you! Rest in Peace Galant officer Kate Okoi, you died serving your Country. Nigeria will miss you! Cross River State will miss you! The Nigerian Police Force will miss you! Your Family will miss you.”