Tribal marks model, Adetutu Alabi, welcomes a baby boy

Popular tribal marks model, Adetutu Alabi, aka, Adetutu OJ, has welcomed a baby boy.

The new mum, took to her Facebook page to express her joy as she announce the birth of her son.

Adetutu OJ, who already have a daughter, is now a mother of two, after she gave birth to her second child, a boy.

She shared her maternity photo and said she couldn’t wait for the professional pictures to be ready before sharing the news of her new born baby.

The mother of two delivered her second child in the early hours of Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She thereafter took to her Facebook page to share the goodnews.

She wrote,

“Just because I’m impatient for my professional pictures.

It’s a boy. 8|12|2021″.

See below,