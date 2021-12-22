TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

Trouble allegedly looms in Ooni’s palace as other queens battle for public appearance like queen Naomi

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Trouble has allegedly loomed at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as fight ensued among the queens over public appearance with the Ooni like Olori Naomi.

Oba Ogunwusi and Queen Naomi
Oba Ogunwusi and Queen Naomi

Queen Naomi is known as the Ooni’s favorite wife and she always step out with the Ooni in any public gathering.

READ ALSO

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife,…

“Ooni of Ife was never present in our daughter’s…

However a fight has ensued in the palace over stepping out with the Ooni at public appearances.

According to popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, there is trouble in the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi over the pubic appearances of Olori Naomi with the Ooni.

Queen Naomi, who is the youngest wife of the Ooni, has a son for the Ooni and her son is considered the only royal son the Ooni has.

The other queens are therefore fighting to be recognized by the King.

Gistlovers words,

“Hello tueh tueh, our old gist. it’s all over the place now, Na fresh gist from oven we Dey chop now, be like all the other Queens don change am for Naomi, they want to be seen too, who remember this gist?. Wey I talk say one of them born sef but them tell the Queen not to make her royal pikin public except Queen Naomi pikin alone , things Dey occur for all these royal house oo, I come in peace oooo, igi ewedu oni fo wa Lori oooo”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Trouble allegedly looms in Ooni’s palace as other queens battle for public…

Rapper, Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2M on his 30th birthday (Video)

Over 10,000 Nigerians sign petition, demand release of female soldier arrested…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi sets aside beef, congratulates Bimpe Oyebade on her wedding,…

Kano Hisbah to invite parents of Shatu Garko for questioning, over…

Lateef Adedimeji reassures his love for Bimpe Oyebade on their (Nikkai) wedding…

Singer, Portable shed tears as manager, Kogbagidi welcomes him back and grants…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More