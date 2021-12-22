Trouble allegedly looms in Ooni’s palace as other queens battle for public appearance like queen Naomi

Trouble has allegedly loomed at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as fight ensued among the queens over public appearance with the Ooni like Olori Naomi.

Queen Naomi is known as the Ooni’s favorite wife and she always step out with the Ooni in any public gathering.

However a fight has ensued in the palace over stepping out with the Ooni at public appearances.

According to popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, there is trouble in the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi over the pubic appearances of Olori Naomi with the Ooni.

Queen Naomi, who is the youngest wife of the Ooni, has a son for the Ooni and her son is considered the only royal son the Ooni has.

The other queens are therefore fighting to be recognized by the King.

Gistlovers words,

“Hello tueh tueh, our old gist. it’s all over the place now, Na fresh gist from oven we Dey chop now, be like all the other Queens don change am for Naomi, they want to be seen too, who remember this gist?. Wey I talk say one of them born sef but them tell the Queen not to make her royal pikin public except Queen Naomi pikin alone , things Dey occur for all these royal house oo, I come in peace oooo, igi ewedu oni fo wa Lori oooo”.