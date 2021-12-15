Twitter influencer reacts to Burnaboy and Wizkid’s single album, pleads with them to settle beef with Davido

Burna Boy and Wizkid recently did a music collaboration. The music icons are set to realaese their latest single titled “Ballon d’Or”.

A Twitter user and influencer, Daniel Regha, has reacted to the promotional video of Burna Boy and WizKid’s latest single titled “Ballon d’Or”.

He acknowledged the duo’s friendship and, advised Burna Boy and Wizkid to settle their beef with their colleague, Davido, who has been reaching out to them on social media. He also stated that life is too short to keep grudges.

His words;

“Burna ur trouser is hilarious, looks like a pallazo; OMG. Glad u& Wizkid are friends, u guys need each other to grow &promote positivity in the indut; but you too should go make amends with Davido ASAP cos he’s been reaching out publicly. Life is too short to hold grudges”.

See below,