TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat…

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through…

Ubi Franklin reacts to Kate Henshaw’s video on case of late Sylvester Oromoni

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ubi Franklin has reacted to Kate Henshaw’s video where she lashed out at him for calling her out on the late Sylvester Oromoni’s case.

Earlier on, Ubi Franklin tagged Kate Henshaw and other celebrities, calling them out for their silence on the ongoing issue.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh delivers flowers at the gate of Dowen College,…

Black Liquid found in Sylvester Oromoni’s Stomach…

In response, actress Kate Henshaw made a long video attacking those who called her out and establishing the fact that she has been consistent in her clamour for justice.

Music personality, Ubi Franklin, responded to this by making a string of posts to maintain his stance and call Hensaw a bully.

“I no be people wey you dey bully aunty. Listen, if you never liked me and use that as an attack. I no kukuma need you for anything. I am fighting for justice. If you want disrespect, you shall be served. I know is you are close to the owner of the school. So shhhhiiiii. You have in the past weighed in on issues like this, yes. But I wasn’t referring to you but close pals of the school owners and that was spelt out clearly.”

“Now we focus on justice. Dowen College Lagos and Premier Academy Lugbe Abuja. Parents of these children need closure. I no follow anyone come this world. If I talk you no like am, I go talk my own and you talk your own. Nothing I dey fear again for this life,” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat with His Sister…

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy

Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given substance to…

Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his death

Students allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death reportedly flown…

Tems finally speaks on Wizkid touching her ‘backside’ during stage…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ubi Franklin reacts to Kate Henshaw’s video on case of late Sylvester…

Tonto Dikeh delivers flowers at the gate of Dowen College, as she celebrates…

Black Liquid found in Sylvester Oromoni’s Stomach During Autopsy (Details)

Kanayo O. Kanayo’s comment about case of Late Dowen student, Sylvester…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Mother Makes Her First Appearance, Calls for Protest…

Why I am scared of living in my house – Tacha opens up

Kate Henshaw Lashes Out at People Calling Her out for Her Silence on Sylvester…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More