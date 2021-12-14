TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi…

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC…

Uche Maduagwu slams Yul Edochie for matching on naira notes while dancing with Prophet Odumeje

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, was recently spotted dancing while being sprayed money during a thanksgiving service at Prophet Odumeje’s church, on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

During the service church members sprayed money like no man’s business. In the course of the service, Prophet Odumeje invited Yul Edochie to the altar and they sprayed money on him as they danced.

READ ALSO

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie,…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be…

It was a money rain as Yul Edochie was spotted stepping on money as he danced.

Yul Edochie and Prophet Odumeje
Yul Edochie and Prophet Odumeje

This has caused a stir online for the actor who is asping for presidency. Uche Maduagwu took to Instagram and slammed the actor who has the intention to become Nigeria’s president come 2023.

He described Yul Edochie’s action as disgraceful, and a mockery of the church. He also added that his father, Pete Edochie, would weep after watching the video.

Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

He wrote,

“First it was Obi kunu, now our ‘I want to become President for 2023 ambassador’, this is preposterously disgraceful to say the least, I just hope this video of our dear nollywood colleague triumphantly stepping on Naira notes in a CHURCH of all places is not REAL? What a boastful mockery of the house of God, is the church now a PARTY arena? Sir Pete go dey weep after seeing this, Na my pikin wey we dey look up to become President be this?”.

See his post below,

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC orientation…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie, Prophet Odumeje…

Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as she reunited…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out at Bobrisky…

Banky W reacts as court declares his marriage with Adesua, other marriages at…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nollywood lovers, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade announce wedding date

“I threw up 10-15 times a day”, Rapper Mocheddah recounts pregnancy…

Uche Maduagwu slams Yul Edochie for matching on naira notes while dancing with…

Marriage Registry Invalidation: “We have been fornicating?” – Singer, Simi asks…

Ministry of Interior debunks report of Court ruling invalidating Ikoyi Marriage…

“Marriage is a scam” — Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Court ruling invalidating Ikoyi…

“It was a cover shoot for an international magazine, but it was rejected”,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More