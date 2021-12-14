Uche Maduagwu slams Yul Edochie for matching on naira notes while dancing with Prophet Odumeje

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, was recently spotted dancing while being sprayed money during a thanksgiving service at Prophet Odumeje’s church, on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

During the service church members sprayed money like no man’s business. In the course of the service, Prophet Odumeje invited Yul Edochie to the altar and they sprayed money on him as they danced.

It was a money rain as Yul Edochie was spotted stepping on money as he danced.

This has caused a stir online for the actor who is asping for presidency. Uche Maduagwu took to Instagram and slammed the actor who has the intention to become Nigeria’s president come 2023.

He described Yul Edochie’s action as disgraceful, and a mockery of the church. He also added that his father, Pete Edochie, would weep after watching the video.

He wrote,

“First it was Obi kunu, now our ‘I want to become President for 2023 ambassador’, this is preposterously disgraceful to say the least, I just hope this video of our dear nollywood colleague triumphantly stepping on Naira notes in a CHURCH of all places is not REAL? What a boastful mockery of the house of God, is the church now a PARTY arena? Sir Pete go dey weep after seeing this, Na my pikin wey we dey look up to become President be this?”.

