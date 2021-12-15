Underage boy reportedly marries underage girl in Kaduna (PHOTOS)

Photos of an alleged underaged couple who reportedly tied the knot recently in Kaduna, has sparked outrage on social media.

The boy identified as Julius who is said to be 11-years-old allegedly got married to a girl named Anthonia on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Facebook user, Bagayang Innocent Vincent who lives in Kaduna claimed the wedding held in Jaba, Kaduna State.

Bagayang wrote on Facebook;

“The wedding was awesome and colourful.

Julius Funom & Anthonia Mihas

HAM (JABA) kaduna state

You must see wonders once the price of ginger is higher.”

Photos of the alleged couple on their wedding day has been going viral on social media, alongside photos of the calendar shared as souvenir, as Nigerians bash the parents of the young children.