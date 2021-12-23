“We are unaware of such separation, Ooni still loves queen Naomi” – Palace reacts to queen Naomi’s separation from Ooni

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

The palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has debunked claims that Ooni’s favorite wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, has separated from the monarch.

Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye and queen Naomi
In a chat with Journalists on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, stated that the palace is not aware of the separation and that the Ooni still loves queen Naomi.

According to him the queen and Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye were together on the night of Wednesday, December 22, 2021. It was however surprising that the queen took to her Instagram page and announced that she has quit her marriage with the Ooni.

Chief Olafare added that the Ooni was preparing a special Christmas gift for queen Naomi and this can’t be if they were divorced as claimed.

This is a rebuttal to earlier claim by queen Naomi on her Instagram page that she has quit her marriage with the Ooni.

The palace spokesman said in part;

“The announcement of separation is subject to an agreement by both parties, so, to that extent, the palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night having the king and queen being together.

“So, if by this morning, the queen went to her social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belongs to her, and to know the reason behind it.

“But as of today, this moment, the palace is not aware of the separation. Marriage is a private affair. No matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair. “We will dig deeper and know what happened but as I said, all of us just woke up to read about the separation on social media. “Even by this time yesterday, Kabiyesi was still packaging a special gift for her. If you want to separate from someone, you cannot be packaging a gift for her. “I am aware that Kabiyesi was putting special gifts for her for Christmas. If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that, only to wake up the following morning to hear from the public that she is no longer in the relationship.

