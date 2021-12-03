TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given…

“We don’t need a dating site” – Leke Adeboye reacts after RCCG launched online dating site

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor E. A Adeboye, has objected to a dating site created by a branch of the church.

Leke Adeboye
Leke Adeboye

RCCG, City of David Parish, in Lagos recently launched a Christian online dating site for single brothers and sisters in the church to hook up.

READ ALSO

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

I wasn’t talking to you but to my children – Pastor Adeboye…

A few days after the dating app was launched, Pastor Leke the son of the General Overseer took to his Instagram page and stated that Christians don’t need a dating app.

According to him, the old fashion way of using prayer and the holy spirit to find a spouse should be adopted.

“Seeds connecting with seeds. We don’t need a dating app! We old fashion. We use prayer and holy spirit to find each other”, he wrote.

He also shared pictures of couples who met the old-fashioned way. Leke has now edited part of his caption, which is controversial.

See below,

Leke Adeboye reacts
Leke Adeboye reacts
Leke Adeboye reacts
Leke Adeboye reacts
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given substance to…

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake…

Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his death

Students allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death reportedly flown…

Tems finally speaks on Wizkid touching her ‘backside’ during stage…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“We don’t need a dating site” – Leke Adeboye reacts…

Joke Silva to play the role of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in biopic movie

“Dowen College I am coming for you” – Tonto Dikeh dares over…

Man arrested for allegedly ‘turning children into tubers of yam’ in…

Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Dowen College (Details)

Toyin Abraham, Anita Joseph and other celebrities react to the death of Dowen…

“Who says a woman can’t make her own family?” – Moet…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More