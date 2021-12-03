“We don’t need a dating site” – Leke Adeboye reacts after RCCG launched online dating site

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor E. A Adeboye, has objected to a dating site created by a branch of the church.

RCCG, City of David Parish, in Lagos recently launched a Christian online dating site for single brothers and sisters in the church to hook up.

A few days after the dating app was launched, Pastor Leke the son of the General Overseer took to his Instagram page and stated that Christians don’t need a dating app.

According to him, the old fashion way of using prayer and the holy spirit to find a spouse should be adopted.

“Seeds connecting with seeds. We don’t need a dating app! We old fashion. We use prayer and holy spirit to find each other”, he wrote.

He also shared pictures of couples who met the old-fashioned way. Leke has now edited part of his caption, which is controversial.

