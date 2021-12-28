“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned pregnancy and others

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Instagram comedian, Gloria Olorunto, aka Maraji, took her fans by surprise after she announced her pregnancy few days ago.

Maraji
The comedian in an Instagram video revealed that she had a painful Hemorrhoid surgery earlier this year, had a private wedding with her Ghana-based lover, and conceived after having sex twice.

Her words,

“At the beginning of the year, I had a hemorrhoid surgery done. I took a break before, during, and after it….the recovery process was hard….because mine was worst….”

“Hemorrhoidectomy is surgery to remove hemorrhoids. You will be given general anesthesia or spinal anesthesia so that you will not feel pain. Incisions are made in the tissue around hemorrhoid. The swollen vein inside the hemorrhoid is tied off to prevent bleeding, and the hemorrhoid is removed”.

While speaking about her private wedding, she said that she had a sitting room wedding.

“We just wanted to do it and get married, it was quick, it was within a month, small wedding in a sitting room, my family and his, then shortly after I got pregnant which is crazy because I have PCOS…we were surprised because we had sex just like twice when I got pregnant”.

“Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age”.

She also revealed that she battled other health problems like diarrhea, knee pain, mood swings during the first trimester, and more.

Watch the video below,

