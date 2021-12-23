TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s former assistant, Oye Kyme claims Bobrisky is also into girls

Entertainment
By Shalom

Oye Kyme, former personal assistant to controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has claimed that Bobrisky slept with her while she was in his house.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Ivorian lady alleged that Bobrisky ‘knacks’ her at night and beats her up when she tries to make new friends.

In her words:

“Working as PA in the morning and knacking you at night. I wanted to make new friends and he now beat me. This is real story. He dey knack girl. I didn’t went to Nigeria to have love story.

You wanted to force me to do things I don’t want. After you started harassing me you are such a toxic person. That is why I never get the power to rest on your matter. I think I’m good now I’ve clear my mind.

A lot of people have been telling me to rest but this is the reason I couldn’t rest. When I was in Nigeria, if it’s time to go to bed, he will be asking me Oye are you going to sleep with your trouser on? Bla bla bla. Stop using women gender to make money, na 100% man you be with big thing.”

