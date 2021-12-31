We must love ourselves by force – Burna Boy says as he opens up about his ‘beef’ with Davido

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has disclosed to fans that he no longer has issues with fellow singer, Davido.

The Grammy winner revealed this in an Instagram post which he shared via his official Instagram page.

According to Burna, he has trashed out all issues with Davido and they are presently in good terms with each other.

Speaking on their beef, Burna claimed Davido wasn’t trying to compete with him in the game, but they’ve settled everything.

In his words:

“For your information, I have no issues with David. We good now.

David wasn’t trying to 1 on 1 me but we figured it out. 2022 all of us must love ourselves by force. If not make we just kill ourselves. No middle again.

Forward ever backwards never. This is my last post of the year. God bless you all. Love Damini”.

See posts below: