TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s…

We must love ourselves by force – Burna Boy says as he opens up about his ‘beef’ with Davido

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has disclosed to fans that he no longer has issues with fellow singer, Davido.

The Grammy winner revealed this in an Instagram post which he shared via his official Instagram page.

READ ALSO

“Made 22.3 million dollars this year” — Davido brags, heaps…

“The only African Giant!!” – Fans react as Burna Boy sprays…

According to Burna, he has trashed out all issues with Davido and they are presently in good terms with each other.

Speaking on their beef, Burna claimed Davido wasn’t trying to compete with him in the game, but they’ve settled everything.

In his words:

“For your information, I have no issues with David. We good now.

David wasn’t trying to 1 on 1 me but we figured it out. 2022 all of us must love ourselves by force. If not make we just kill ourselves. No middle again.

Forward ever backwards never. This is my last post of the year. God bless you all. Love Damini”.

See posts below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep with husband…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia…

11-year-old girl abandoned after she was allegedly impregnated by aunt’s…

“Na we dey fight ourselves” – Reactions as Wizkid jumps for…

RMD’s daughter, Nicole sends message to friends crushing on her father

“My very own life” – Mercy Johnson celebrates first daughter, Purity on her 9th…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

We must love ourselves by force – Burna Boy says as he opens up about his…

I have only 200 naira in my bank account despite being a rich man’s daughter —…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

Have kids at your own time, don’t listen to society – Mother of 2,…

Actress Lizzy Anjorin gifts her first daughter, a car on her birthday

Prophetess Naomi reportedly not back to the palace

Zicsaloma buys himself a Lexus SUV worth millions of naira

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More