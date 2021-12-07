“What is funny about being a woman” – BBN’s Isilomo slams male comedians who dress like women

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Isilomo, has slammed male comedians who wear female outfits while performing skits.

Isilomo
She stated that she finds it very annoying and she doesn’t see anything funny in being a woman.

Isilomo in a post on her insta story expressed her displeasure at male comedians who rock women outfits.

According to her, she despises male comedians who dress as women to appear funny.

She wrote:

“What about being a woman is funny?”. That makes comedians dress like women in their comedy skits to entertain their audience. I genuinely despise Nigerian comedians who have to dress like women to appear funny. It’s annoyed me over the years. Like what about being a woman is funny like that?”.

In another news, Nigerian musician, Speed Darlington, has rebuffed male Instagram comedians who dress as women to appear funny.

He stated that it is crazy that some male comedians do anything just to be funny.

He also stated that he was once offered a huge amount of money to rock a wedding dress but he refused.

See below,

Lady narrates experience with armed robber who wanted to use her for rituals

