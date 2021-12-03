“When I wanted to leave my ex-husband I had 3 unanswered questions” – Blessing CEO reveals

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has opened up about her failed marriage.

According to her when she wanted to leave her ex-husband she had 3 unanswered questions.

Blessing CEO in a social media video stated that when she wanted to leave her ex-husband she asked herself; “Where do I go to? How do I start? What will they say?”.

The relationship expert stated that she battled these three questions for six months before she finally found the right answers.

While narrating how abusive her marriage with her ex-husband was, she stated that she endured a lot of domestic violence and physical battering.

She however dared to leave the marriage when she got answers to the 3 questions which confronted her.

She got answers to the 3 questions that confronted her which are; “Nowhere, anywhere, let them say anything”.

In the caption of her video she wrote,

“When I wanted to leave my ex-husband I had 3 Unanswered questions… Where do I go to? How do I start? What will they say?. When I conquered that question that was how I became powerful, fearless, bold, and confident…..This video light help u”.

See below,

Watch video below,