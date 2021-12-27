TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A supplier for Next supermarket, Abuja has cried out over his predicament, following the fire outbreak at the supermarket.

Recall, goods and Properties worth millions were razed down after a fire incident occurred at NEXT Supermarket, located in the Kado area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Following the incident, the supplier lamented that he had just supplied goods worth N4.5million prior to the incident.

“In this Next Cash and Carry, I’m the youngest supplier. I’m a supplier of Silver Crest. What is paining me is that I gave them my goods for January and February and they have not been signed.

“We all know that Next does not have products, MIT is just a warehouse where you bring your product. They sell for you and you give them a percentage. If you sell for them at N30,000, Next will sell at N35,000. They take N5,000, give you your N30,000.

“My goods that have not been signed worth over N4.5million. Where am I going to start from?” he cried.

