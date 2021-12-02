“Why did Lekki hotels stopped keeping bibles in their rooms”, – BBN’s Ike asks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Ike Onyema, has questioned the reason hotels in Lekki no longer put bibles in their rooms.

The “Pepper Dem”, ex-housemate, took to his Insta story, and revealed that, Lekki hotels have stopped keeping bibles in their rooms.

He asked why they stopped their usual habit of keeping bibles in their rooms.

He wrote: “Guys I just noticed that Lekki hotels have stopped keeping bibles in the room. Why?”.

Netizens took to the comments and expressed their controversial views.

An Instagram user, identified as @Raylouisgha02 wrote: “Gideon Society has given up on our Sodom & Gomorrah !!!…”

Another IG user Bensegzy wrote: “Ain’t nothing holy going on in those bedroom so wt*f”.

@Blessingenyenihi wrote: “So you be regular customer abi.”

See below,

